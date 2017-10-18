Lluvia en la zona
Hasta las 17.30 horas se habían registrado 15 milímetros en Rufino, 50 mm. en Villa Saboya, y en Aarón Castellanos viento muy fuerte que habría tirando árboles en el acceso a la localidad.
